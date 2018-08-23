Arsenal boss Unai Emery is confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s scoring form will return soon, as long as his teammates continue creating chances.

Arsenal’s record £57 million signing was guilty of a glaring miss in the first half against Chelsea last weekend when he fired over the bar with the goal at his mercy. Moments later, Chelsea made it 2-0 and the Gunners went on to lose 3-2 for their second straight defeat to start the Premier League season.

The Gunners now badly need a win against West Ham on Saturday, and Emery said the goals will come as long as his team sticks to their philosophy.

“I am sure they are going to score if we create a lot of chances in the game,” Emery told a news conference on Thursday. “Maybe the players can not score three good chances in one match and on another day, I am sure they are going to do maybe the same chances in one match and score three. For that, Aubameyang is a player who, in his career, has scored a lot and he is going to do that here also.”

Saturday’s game will see three former Gunners returning to the Emirates in Jack Wilshere, Lucas Perez and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Wilshere opted to leave Arsenal this summer after Emery told him he wouldn’t be a regular starter, but the Spaniard said he expects the longtime fan favourite to get a great reception from the Emirates crowd.

“The first thing for me is I have respect for his career here. And then, he chooses what the best was for him in his future,” Emery said. “I know that here, the supporters like him and have this respect also. I think there is a good reception for him here. Then we are going to play and we are going to think after that, for us to win. But, I [hope] the best for his career.”