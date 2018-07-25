Unai Emery has reiterated Arsenal could make one more signing before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners have been busy in the summer market, bringing in five new signings already as Emery prepares for his first season in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have arrived to strengthen Arsenal’s backline, while midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have also joined.

Emery says he is pleased with Arsenal’s business so far but admits the club are “looking” at the market to see if there is an opportunity to add one more new face.

“I am very happy with how the club is working and we are working every day on how we can improve,” he told the club’s official website.

“I am with the players and those who have arrived this week, I am very happy with and I said at the last press conference that if there is an opportunity to try to sign one player, then we are looking.”

Arsenal boss Emery has made the signing of a fast, direct winger his main priority in the final few weeks of the window, Goal reports.

The north Londoners have been linked with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman in some quarters, but the Frenchman has since rubbished the speculation.

When asked whether he was certain to be playing for Bayern in the upcoming season, Coman replied: “Normally, yes.”

When asked to clarify his comments, the France international said: “Normally means normally. I am at Bayern now. I extended my contract for five years, so normally I will stay here.

“I had no contact [with] Arsenal.”

Arsenal face a tough start to the 2018-19 Premier League season with clashes against champions Manchester City and Chelsea coming in their first two games.