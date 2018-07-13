Jack Wilshere was released by Arsenal because new manager Unai Emery could not guarantee him his place in the starting XI.

The 26-year-old England international featured 20 times in the Premier League last term under Arsene Wenger and would have seen his playing time “significantly reduced” under the Spaniard.

Consequently, the Gunners allowed him to see his contract out and he has since signed for West Ham.

The split between player and club was for the best, Emery said after an honest talk with the midfielder.

“It was a tactical, technical decision,” he told Sky Sports. “The conversation with Wilshere was a very good conversation. I explained to him my opinion and how I want to build the team and I couldn’t say to him he’s going to play in the XI.

“Also, he explained to me the decision is not easy for him, but he wanted to choose the best option for him. Every time it was with respect.

“I know this player is very important for the supporters, he grew up here with Arsenal. But I don’t see a place for him in the starting XI. It’s because of that he has chosen to leave and I respect this.”

Wilshere had a 17-year association with the club, having come through the academy ranks to make his debut in the first team while still a 16-year-old.

However, persistent injury problems prevented him from reaching what many thought was his potential and after spending the 2016-17 season on loan at Bournemouth, he has made a permanent move away from the Emirates.