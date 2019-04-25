<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, has admitted his team did not create enough chances, as they lost 3-1 to Wolves on Wednesday night.

The Gunners’ top-four ambitions took a dent at the Molineux, as they suffered a second successive defeat in the Premier League.

Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota all scored in the first half, before Sokratis grabbed a consolation goal after the break.

“We can be frustrated but the Premier League is about being consistent over 38 matches.

“We knew before the match that it was going to be difficult because all season Wolverhampton are feeling strong, defensively they are a good team and offensively they have very fast players. Their organisation was very good and to break this was going to be difficult.

“In the first 25 minutes we started very well, controlled the possession but did not have many chances to score,” Emery told BBC Sport.