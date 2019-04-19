<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says he will be forced to make changes for the game against Crystal Palace on Sunday even though his side are battling for a top-four place.

The Gunners have just three days to prepare for the game at the Emirates Stadium after beating Napoli 1-0 (3-0 on aggregate) to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Emery’s side are fourth in the table ahead of the weekend fixtures a point behind Tottenham in third and level on 66 points with Chelsea.

Manchester United are just two points behind with a game in hand as the four clubs chase the last two remaining Champions League places.

The Arsenal boss admits it is vital his side pick up three points on Sunday but he admits some of his players are tired after playing five games already this month.

“It is very important now with the players to do some rotation because there are some injuries and also because after the match today we need different players with a new energy, a new physical condition, because Sunday is also going to be very difficult,” said Emery after the game in Naples.

“For us the three points are very important.

“Sokratis is out because he is suspended and also some of the players after the match today maybe cannot play on Sunday.

“But we want to play difficult matches even with short days (between games).

“We are going to prepare well, now the most important thing is to rest.

“Tomorrow we will work a little with the players that didn’t play today and after Saturday we will see how they are but the most important thing is to prepare with the players 100 per cent with the conditions for this match.”

Arsenal have five Premier League games left but after the match against Crystal Palace they only have one more home game against Brighton on May 12.