Arsenal manager Unai Emery has vowed that his team will attack Valencia in the second leg semi-final clash as they bid to reach the Europa League final.

The Gunners travel to Spain next week for the second leg after winning the first leg 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Alexandre Lacazette netted a first-half brace to cancel out Mouctar Diakhaby’s deserved early opener for the visitors, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adding a third in the final minute.

The Gunners will qualify for the final in Baku on May 29 if they avoid defeat or not lose with more than one goal difference at the Mestalla.

“We need to play there thinking to win, thinking to score, thinking to take our moment in attack,” Emery said during post match press conference.

“They are going to feel strong with their supporters there.

“Aubameyang and Lacazette played very well.

“We managed to get in dangerous situations near their goal, and in the first half towards the end we got in four to five times out wide.”

“The game was played in strange circumstances given how it started…there were moments where we got things right and times when we didn’t, and they could have scored in the second half.”

Despite the Gunners’ first leg win, Emery – who won three consecutive Europa League titles while at Sevilla insists the tie remains firmly in the balance.

“It’s not normal Valencia concede three goals. They are a very, very good team,” he said.

“And it is the reason I am very proud of our work today but it’s going to be very difficult.

“I still believe that the tie is in the balance, we know how tough it will be to beat Valencia again. And they will be looking to respond.”