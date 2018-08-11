Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that Alex Iwobi is not amongst the three players that could still leave the club before the close of the transfer window in Europe this month.

The Nigeria international had been linked with a departure from the Emirates Stadium before penning a new long-term contract this month, but even with that, he can still be sold or loaned out to a foreign club before September 1, 2018.

Asked by reporters the players who could still leave this month, Emery was quoted as saying by the club’s website, ”Today, we had a meeting with the players to close all the possibilities to leave or come with more players.

”We only have three players: Carl Jenkinson, David Ospina and Joel Campbell, with the possibility to leave.

”But the other players are with us and we are going to work at the Emirates the day before the match with all the players.”

Iwobi is not listed as out and is available for selection for Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Manchester City tomorrow afternoon and it would be the winger’s 99th game in a Gunners shirt if he is given a run-out.