Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness criticised the financial structures of clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City that receive significant support from international governments.

Speaking at an event for Bavaria’s conservative governing party, the Christian Social Union, Hoeness said that Bayern’s independent financing model will be more sustainable in the long run than that of other large clubs in Europe.

“We are not playing against other clubs, but rather against states,” Hoeness said. ” … In the future, the one or the other club might no longer be around because a state pulls the plug on them. Bayern will still be there.”

PSG are bankrolled by the government of Qatar, while City are owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan, a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Companies partly financed by the Chinese government have also invested in several clubs in recent years.

Hoeness’ criticism comes after Bayern announced a five-year partnership with Qatar Airways in March, with the logo of the state-owned airline placed on the sleeves of the club’s shirt.

It also follows the comments made earlier this week by CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who lashed out at the two clubs for being the “global inflators” of the transfer market and cited Real Madrid as an example that clubs “don’t have to join the madness to win the Champions League.”

Such spending, Hoeness said on Thursday, is why he believes perspective is needed to understand why Bayern could not make it past the quarterfinals of Champions League in recent seasons.

He also called for the expectations of Bayern to be adjusted because of the extent of their success.

Having dominated the Bundesliga for the last six seasons, Bayern have failed to reach a Champions League final despite making a deep run every year since winning the competition in 2013. They have crashed out against Real Madrid three times and once each to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“I find it exorbitant what is happening in Germany,” Hoeness said. “If you win the league by a 20-point margin and make an unfortunate exit from Champions League in the last four, it is said that it was a bad season.”