Bayern Munich are close to making a decision on whether to offer Hansi Flick the permanent job of head coach at the Allianz Arena.

Flick, a former assistant coach with the German national team, has been in interim charge of the Bavarians since the sacking of Niko Kovač in early November.

The news on Flick was revealed by former Bayern president Uli Hoeness who was speaking to SPORT 1’s Doppelpass.

The 55-year-old is generally considered to have done an excellent job.

Bayern lead the Bundesliga by four points, and were in a strong position to advance past Chelsea in the Champions League before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to a shuddering halt.

However, there is no reason to believe that Flick is guaranteed to receive an offer.





When asked about the situation, Hoeness said: “I can’t say anything about that; the executive board [i.e. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidzic] decides that for us.

“I think Hansi Flick has done a super job thus far.

“At some point, the board will approach the supervisory board with a proposal. That will certainly now happen sometime in the near future.”

Bayern also have decisions to make about players’ futures.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defenders Jérôme Boateng, David Alaba, Javi Martínez, midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and forward Thomas Müller all are out of contract at the end of next season.

The c giants will either need to offer new deals or sell them on, rather than risk losing them for nothing at in the summer of 2021.