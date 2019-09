The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Ukraine in an international friendly in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Joe Aribo, making his debut for the Super Eagles scored just four minutes into the match, and Victor Osimhen converted a penalty to doubled the lead for the Super Eagles in the 34th minute.

But two quickfire goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk levelled the score for Ukraine in Dnipro.