<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of their September 10 international friendly against Ukraine, the Super Eagles will on September 6th depart Nigeria for the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Newsmen however gathered that as at the time of filing this report the international passports of the boys were still with the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja. The tie between the Eagles and the Yellow and Blue is part of the shape up matches for the Gernot Rohr tutored side towards the next World Cup qualifiers on one hand and the 2021 Nations cup qualifiers on the other. Qualifiers for the 2021 Nations cup in Cameroon begin in November.

The two countries are yet to meet at senior international level and soccer fans of both countries are already talking about and looking forward to the match.

Only recently Coach Rohr released a 23-man list for the friendly with only a few of the regular missing.

He however offered opportunity for new invitees like German-born goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who plays for Fortuna Düsseldorf II and midfielder Joe Aribo an opportunity showcase their skills. Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi who missed the last Nations cup in Egypt were also handed invitations

Already former Chelsea striker and now Ukraine national coach Andriy Shevchenko has equally named his 24-man team for the match with Schalke O4 of Germany midfielder, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Junior Moraes leading the pack.

Full List of 23-man squad for Ukraine friendly;

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal);

William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Brom, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)