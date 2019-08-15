<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bundesliga second division side Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed delight after getting a call up to showcase his skills with the Super Eagles.

The 19 year old was named Gernot Rohr’s 23-man team ahead of the friendly against Ukraine in September 10.

The Germany born Nigerian who has been looking forward to featuring for the Super Eagles did not hesitate in singing appreciation songs to God after the news of his inclusion filtered in.

“Can‘t express my feelings and how happy I am to get my first call up for the Super Eagles. All praise to the most high.

Thanks for all the messages!” he enthused via @OkoyeMaduka #naijaboy

Okoye who joined Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer of 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen has so far been impressive for the side and will be hoping to make an impact in the Eagles just like Francis Uzoho did to claim a regular place in the team.

Meanwhile out of favour Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is back in the fold after being sidelined ahead of the last Nations cup in Egypt. Gernot Rohr had indicated that the Leicester city ace needed to get more playing time in his club.

Although he was invited for the shape up games ahead of the Nations cup the former Manchester City failed to make the final cut for the continental fiesta where Nigeria ended up in third place.

Iheanacho no doubt will be having two major prayer points, to re-claim a place of reckoning in the national team on one hand and get improved playing time at the King Power Stadium on the other.

Leicester City opened the new Premier league season with a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers with the Nigerian watching from the bench. Leicester will on Sunday face Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues still biting fingers over their 4-0 defeat by Manchester United, some say, will be too tough a nut for the foxes to crack.