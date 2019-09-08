<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ukraine have confirmed that Celtic defender Marian Shved won’t be available for Ukraine when they face Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Dnipro Arena in an international friendly next Tuesday.

The defender injured his ankle in Ukraine’s 3-0 win against Lithuania in a European qualifier on Saturday and has returned to Scotland.

Meanwhile Ukraine Coach Andry Shevchenko is expected to make changes in his starting line up against the Eagles.

”It has been half an hour since the end of the match. Tomorrow will be the day of recovery,” Shevchenko told reporters.

”Let’s see what the players’ reaction will be, how the muscles will respond. We’ll come to Dnipro, conduct a pre-game training, and determine the squad.

”I think I have a chance to let out players who do not play. I think you will see more of those names that came out less in the squad,” he told reporters.