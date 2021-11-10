Uganda look to keep Qatar 2022 hopes alive

Uganda will be looking to keep their hopes of qualification for the 2022 World Cup alive when they host Kenya in their penultimate Group E match, slated for the St Mary’s Stadium Kitende, Entebbe on the afternoon of Thursday 11 November 2021.

The kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Uganda come into the clash placed second on the standings on eight points – just two behind leaders Mali (who will be a way to Rwanda in Kigali later on Thursday) – after they recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins over Rwanda in last month’s block of fixtures.

The Cranes are hoping to head into their Matchday 6 fixture away to Mali on Sunday with a shot at the ending top of the group, but coach Milutin Sredojevic has warned that Kenya will be motivated to stymie their regional rivals.

“[Kenya] will come with pride and ready to spoil the party like they have done before against the Cranes. We are preparing ourselves in the best way possible. We only ask for support from every stakeholder,” said ‘Micho’.

Kenya, after successive defeats to Mali in October, find themselves third on the log with two points and having been mathematically eliminated.

Nonetheless, the Harambee Stars have the pride to play for and coach Engin Firat has begun experimentation by calling up new faces such as Amos Nondi, Alwyn Tera and Ismael Dunga, while leaving out the likes of Joash Onyango, Lawrence Juma and Daniel Sakari.

“We must improve after our results last time [0-5 away and 0-1 home losses to Mali],” said Firat. “These are important derby matches, a chance for us to make a fresh start moving forward.”

Uganda and Kenya have met in 76 matches dating back as far as 1926. The Cranes have claimed 30 wins compared to 22 for the Harambee Stars, with 24 games ending in draws. The teams met on Matchday 1 back in September and played out a 0-0 draw at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.