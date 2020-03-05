<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a squad of 20 foreign-based players for preparations ahead of their 2021 Afcon qualifier against South Sudan set for the 28th of March.

Among those who have been called up for the first time is full-back Elvis Bwomomo who plays for League One side Southend FC in England. He has also played for QPR.

Scottish Premiership Club Heart of Midlothian forward Anthony Mubiru has also been included in the team. He brings a lot of experience in the team having played for Watford, Port vale, Blackpool and Reading at some stage in his career. Jayden Onen is also in the squad.

Regulars Dennis Onyango, Nico Wadada, Khalid Aucho, and Emmanuel Okwi have been included as well. Five local-based players will be added to the team from the current Chan squad.

Cranes have collected four points from their two games in Group B – which includes Burkina Faso and Malawi, while South Sudan have collected none.





Goalkeepers: Dennis Masinde Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al-Hilal, Sudan)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Okello Bwomono(South End, England), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ronald Mukiibi (Östersunds FK Sweden), Timothy Awany ( F.C. Ashdod, Israel), Brevis Mugabi (Motherwell FC, Scotland).

Midfielders: Mike Azira(Chicago Fire, US), Jayden Onen (Brentford B, England), Taddeo Lwanga(Tanta FC, Egypt), Aucho Khalid ( Misr Lel Makkasa SC), Allan Okello (Paradou AC, Algeria), Moses Waisswa (SuperSport United FC, South Africa)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi(Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (UMEA FC, Sweden), Anthony Mubiru (Heart of Midlothian FC)