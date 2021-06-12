Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a footballer by accepting an offer from a professional club.

The former UFC lightweight champion, who announced his retirement from MMA earlier this year, is an avid fan of the beautiful game. In fact, he is often filmed playing in his homeland Russia.

Khabib’s desire to improve his craft is clear for all to see, and his ambition of turning pro received a huge boost earlier this year when he got an offer from Russian side FC Kamaz.

It turns out that offer from the third-division club is just one of many for the Russian, who opened up about his desire to accept any ‘interesting’ offers in a recent Facebook Q&A session.

“A lot of football clubs, they offer me [a contract],” Nurmagomedov said. “But I have to, a little bit, become football shape. Because football shape is a little bit different than MMA [shape].

“When you have to fight in MMA and you have to play in football, these are two different [things].





“But I don’t know [if I’ll play professionally. If some clubs offer me [a deal] and they make me an interesting [offer], I’m going to accept this.”

Khabib is clearly intent on pursuing a ‘dream’ career in football.

“To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream,” the Dagestani fighter told Match TV. “Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all.

“Spartak Moscow of course are great, but that’s domestic level. My dream club is Real Madrid.

“In fact, the first match I remember watching the full 90 minutes, was Real vs Juventus in 1998 [Champions League final]. I remember Mijatovic scored from an offside position, but we still won.”

Earlier this month, Nurmagomedov channelled his inner Ronaldo Nazario when playing football, and even received the seal of approval from the main man himself

He tagged ‘O Fenomeno’ on the below video and the Brazilian responded with a bunch of clapping emojis.