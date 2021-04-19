



Uefa president Aleksandr Čeferin has confirmed that any player taking part in the new European Super League will be banned from participating in the World Cup and European Championships.

Twelve of the continent’s biggest clubs confirmed on Sunday evening that they were to form their own breakaway tournament that would compete with the Champions League.

It has caused a wide backlash amongst the wider footballing community and now the head of Uefa has waded in on the issue.





Čeferin has confirmed to the Uefa congress that players will be banned from taking part in international competitions if they are part of the new Super League.

“The players that will play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros,” he said. “They will not be allowed play for their national teams.

“We are all united against this nonsense of a project.”

It remains unclear whether Uefa will be allowed to impose such sanctions, with footballing bodies and leagues meeting throughout the week to discuss their options.