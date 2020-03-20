<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Uefa will loosen the reins on their Financial Fair Play regulations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the continent.

Given the financial difficulties the lack of games and revenue has now placed upon many clubs, Europe’s governing body has decided to take action.

According to a report in The Athletic, the regulations have been relaxed in order to help clubs who are struggling for cash cope.

It means that the deadline for clubs to prove they have ‘no overdue payables’ has been extended from 31 March to 30 April.





Overdue payables account for various transactions such as wages, outstanding transfer instalments or tax bills.

“Any extraordinary event or circumstances beyond the control of the club that are considered a case of force majeure are taken into account as part of the club’s assessment, on a case-by-case basis,” a Uefa spokesperson said.

The decision was reportedly taken following discussions with the European Club Association, who made their concerns known.