



Europe’s football governing body UEFA has reacted to Monday’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that nullified a two-year Champions League ban insisting the Premier League side did not break FFP rules.

A statement from tye apex European football’s governing body made clear their unhappiness at what they see as many of City’s alleged breaches being “time-barred.”

A UEFA statement declared: “UEFA takes note of the decision taken by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reduce the sanction imposed on Man City FC by UEFA’s independent Club Financial Control Body for alleged breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.





“UEFA notes that the CAS panel found that there was insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB’s conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the 5 year time period foreseen in the UEFA regulations.

“Over the last few years, Financial Fair Play has played a significant role in protecting clubs and helping them become financially sustainable and UEFA and ECA remain committed to its principles.”

Interestingly, Chelsea were fined £49m and had their Champions League squad restricted to 21 players for breaking financial fair play regulations in 2014.