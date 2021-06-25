The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is demonstrating its zero tolerance for any form of discrimination in the tournaments it organises with a confirmation of steps it is taking based on reports from the Germany versus Hungary group fixture of Wednesday June 23.

As reported, a Leon Goretzka’s late goal forced a draw to salvage a Euro 2020 knockout spot for the Germans and evidently knocked Hungary out of the tournament in a dramatic final night in Group F.

In an official statement, UEFA noted: “In accordance with Article 31 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Discipline Inspector has been appointed to carry out a disciplinary investigation into possible discriminatory incidents that occurred in at the Football Arena Munich, during UEFA EURO 2020 group stage match between the national teams of Germany and Hungary (2-2) on 23 June 2021. “

This makes it the third Hungary-involved investigation having already been under investigation as part of incidents in its two previous group games against Portugal and France in the “Group of Death” as Group F was considered.





The display of a homophobic banner in the stands during the opening game loss to Portugal was behind the first case only for that to be topped by monkey chants during Hungary’s draw with France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

There was also the occasion of a pitch invader who made a statement with a rainbow flag the invader carried unto the field of play before the anthems leading up to the game between Germany and Hungary under investigation by continental football governing body.

As part of a protesting collective, the fan entered the field wearing a Germany jersey and marked the flag during the Hungarian national anthem. The fan tried to run towards the Hungarian players before the stewards tackled and successfully restrained the invader.

There were a handful of protesters that were agitated after UEFA rejected a request from the Mayor of Munich for the city’s stadium to be illuminated in rainbow colors before the match in protest of Hungarian anti-LGBTQ legislation, which UEFA declined to avoid political involvement.