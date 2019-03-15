



Manchester City and Manchester United will not play their home games in next month’s UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on the same or consecutive nights, UEFA said on Thursday.

European football’s governing body said, ahead of Friday’s draw, that this was as a result of a decision by local authorities.

It said it would amend the scheduling if both Manchester clubs are drawn to play their home games in the same week.

UEFA said Manchester United, who finished below champions Manchester City in the English Premier League last season, would have their fixture reversed.

The quarter-final first leg matches will be played on April 9 and April 10 with the return legs scheduled for April 16 and April 17.

“Following a decision made by relevant local authorities, Manchester City and Manchester United cannot play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights,” UEFA said.

“Should both clubs be drawn within the same sequence (home or away), the team having finished lower in the domestic league the previous season — in this case United — will be reversed in accordance with the UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles.

“In accordance with paragraph 21.01(b) of the UEFA Champions League regulations, the UEFA administration will determine which matches will be played on Tuesday, which matches on Wednesday.”

UEFA said that the same rule would apply should both teams advance to the semi-finals.

There is also the possibility that derby rivals Manchester United and Manchester City could face each other in the quarter-finals.

They may even have to take on fellow English Premier League (EPL) sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.