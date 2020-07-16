



Manchester City have held talks with UEFA to smooth tensions after their successful appeal against a two-season ban.

The Daily Mail says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak held clear-the-air talks.

It is understood that the conversation — initiated by Al Mubarak — went well, with both men committed to ushering in a new era of friendship after what has been an incredibly hostile period between the two sides.





Sources in Switzerland have disclosed that Al Mubarak initiated the contact within hours of the publishing of the verdict on Monday. What followed was a “cordial conversation”, according to insiders.

The call, between two of the most powerful men in European football, was said to be “positive” with both parties expressing “a keen desire to work closely together going forward”.