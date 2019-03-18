



UEFA is investigating alleged racial abuse of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi in Chelsea’s Europa League tie at Dynamo Kiev on Thursday.

Chelsea say one of their players was racially abused by Kiev supporters during the second leg of the last-32 tie in Ukraine.

Monkey chants were heard towards the end of the game. Hudson-Odoi reported it to captain Cesar Azpilicueta and he informed referee Tobias Stieler.

Chelsea also reported it to the UEFA match delegate.