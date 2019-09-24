<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





VAR will be introduced in this season’s Europa League from the beginning of the knockout stages, UEFA have confirmed.

The knockout rounds begin on February 20, 2020, at which stage the 24 teams that progressed from the group stages will be joined by the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League groups.

VAR was used in the Europa League for the first time last season when Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the final in Baku.

The decision came following a meeting of UEFA’s Executive Committee, at which they also announced changes to the Nations League.

Furthermore, UEFA have agreed the name for their third club competition, which begins in 2021, will be called the Europa Conference League, and matches will be played on Thursdays.

UEFA also say they will recommend to all 55 European associations, as well as all European clubs, that they do not play matches in countries where women have restricted access to stadiums.