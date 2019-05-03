<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

UEFA will help Arsenal to secure a visa for Henrikh Mkhitaryan should the club reach the Europa League final in Baku, Sky Sports reports.

There are no diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia due to conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan did not travel for Arsenal’s Europa League tie against Qarabag in October last year.

Arsenal did not apply for a visa for that game after being told by local authorities that, even with necessary paper work, the 30-year-old may not be allowed into the country.

While playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Mkhitaryan did not travel for a game against Gabala because of security issues.

Arsenal take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Valencia.