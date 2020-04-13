<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





UEFA have pencilled in August to complete this season’s Champions League.

A report by Spanish radio station Cadena SER suggest UEFA and the European Club Association are happy to play the remainder of this season’s Champions League and Europe League in August.

This all depends on how the lockdown for the COVID-19 outbreak progresses and whether domestic leagues can complete their season before the end of July.





The new format would see the quarter-final and semi-final matches played over one leg and behind closed doors, although Real Madrid’s second-leg clash against Manchester City would have to go ahead behind closed doors.

The adjusted calendar would mean the 2020-21 football season would be able to kick-off in September, with players still able to have a summer break, albeit a shorter one than usual.