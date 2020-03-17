<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Euro 2020 is almost certain to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe.

Domestic football in Europe has been brought to a standstill and it’s unlikely that any of the leagues will be able to resume until the summer months.

As such, Europe’s main international competition will have to be put on the back burner for some time in order to fulfil the final games remaining in the 2019/20 league season.

So far, there have been several ideas as to how Euro 2020 could be re-allocated on the calendar. One option is too simply move the tournament into the latter stages of the year, assuming the coronavirus outbreak calms down.

The other option is to move the whole competition to the summer of 2021, but it seems UEFA are not happy with that potential outcome.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, European football’s governing body will demand £275m from clubs and leagues to postpone Euro 2020 by a year.





That’s how much UEFA estimate the cost of a 12-month postponement to be and stakeholders will be informed of the amount at the emergency meetings being held today.

It seems ludicrous, doesn’t it? With clubs across the continent set to be financially crippled by a lack of match day income, the last thing they need is UEFA tapping on the doors demanding huge payments.

Sadly, that’s the way of the modern football world. Ornstein reports that the prerogative of most European clubs is to complete all domestic seasons at any cost.

Some are optimistic that this can be achieved in May or June.

According to the Daily Mail, UEFA are also determined to complete both this season’s Champions League and Europa League, making their demands over Euro 2020 even more bizarre.

In such an unprecedented situation, those within the footballing community need to be pulling together and assisting one another.

If UEFA have any decency left, they will cooperate with clubs and leagues and help them through the coronavirus pandemic – because they’re all going to need aid.