Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have named Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric in the UEFA Champions League squad of the season.

UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid have seven players in the 18-man squad while beaten finalists Liverpool have three players, including Mohamed Salah, while AS Roma and Bayern Munich have two players each named in the squad, which was revealed on UEFA social media outlets on Sunday.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and AS Roma’s Allison are the two goalkeepers listed in the squad.

In defence, Juventus Giorgio Chiellini is joined by the trio of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo. Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich are the other defenders listed in the team.

In midfield, Real Madrid’s trio of Modric, Casimerio and Toni Kroos are joined by Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City and James Rodriguez from Bayern Munich.

Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Roberto Firmino and Edin Dzeko from AS Roma complete the list of players in attack.