UEFA are said to be considering the prospect of hosting a ‘mini tournament’ in August to complete the current Champions League campaign with discussions continuing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Football is currently suspended as the world bids to combat the spread of the deadly virus, though discussions continue regarding a safe return to the sport with European football’s governing body set for three crucial meetings next week.

UEFA have insisted they remain committed to finishing domestic competitions, if and when it is advised safe to do so, with plans now being made as to how to complete Europe’s leading club competitions – the Champions League and Europa League.

According to the Mirror, one plan involves a mini-tournament between the remaining clubs in August, potentially in one venue and after domestic leagues have been finalised.





Manchester City and Chelsea remain in the Champions League, while Manchester United and Wolves provide English representation in the Europa League.

UEFA are set to hold meetings with the 55 associations early next week, where plans for the resumption of domestic leagues will be discussed as the governing body plots a safe return for continental competition.

A second meeting – between UEFA, European Clubs Association, European Leagues and the calendar working group – is also scheduled for Wednesday and plans could be announced as early as Thursday.

No scenario appears to have been ruled out a present, though there is an acceptance that domestic competition must be prioritised and finalised before the Champions League and Europa League can be considered.