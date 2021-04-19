



Uefa have confirmed that a new ‘Swiss model’ Champions League format has been agreed and will come into force from 2024.

European football’s premier club competition will undergo a radical transformation in three years’ time with the group stages totally reshaped.

It has been announced that the Champions League will have one, 36-team group, with each club playing 10 matches.





The eight teams with the most points will then qualify for a last 16 knockout round, with teams placed 9-16 heading into play-offs for the final eight places in the round of 16.

Four clubs per season will qualify for the tournament based on “history and past success” and not on the previous campaign’s league position.

The new model was agreed upon at a Uefa conference in Montreux on Monday.

It comes just 12 hours after 12 of Europe’s biggest club teams confirmed they would be breaking away from the Champions League and forming their own Super League.