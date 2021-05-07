Uefa have approved reintegration measures for nine clubs after renouncing their involvement in the European Super League.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham will have 5% of their European competition revenue withheld for one season – following their roles in the breakaway league.

However, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to approve said “reintegration measures” and will be referred to Uefa disciplinary bodies for sanctions after backing the new competition, meaning they could be banned from the Champions League.

The nine clubs will make a combined payment of €15m euros for what Uefa called a “gesture of goodwill” to benefit children, youth and grassroots football.





“The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA,” said Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin.

“They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK.

“These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football.

“The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League,’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.”

The clubs have also agreed to be fined €100m if they seek again to play in an unauthorised competition or €50m if they breach any other commitments to Uefa as part of the settlement.