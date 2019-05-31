The UEFA Champions League trophy is taken away after the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on December 12, 2016. - AFP PHOTO - Fabrice COFFRINI
Recent winners of the UEFA Champions League ahead of the 2018/19 final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on Saturday:

2017-18: Real Madrid (ESP)

2016-17: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015-16: Real Madrid (ESP)

2014-15: Barcelona (ESP)

2013-14: Real Madrid (ESP)

2012-13: Bayern Munich (GER)

2011-12: Chelsea (ENG)

2010-11: Barcelona (ESP)

2009-10: Inter Milan (ITA)

2008-09: Barcelona (ESP)

2007-08: Manchester United (ENG)

2006-07: AC Milan (ITA)

2005-06: Barcelona (ESP)

2004-05: Liverpool (ENG)

2003-04: Porto (POR)

Most European Cup/Champions League wins per club

Real Madrid (ESP) — 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

AC Milan (ITA) — 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

Bayern Munich (GER) — 5 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)

Barcelona (ESP) — 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Liverpool (ENG) — 5 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005)

Ajax (NED) — 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

