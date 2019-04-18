<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool and Tottenham have had the dates for their Champions League semi-finals confirmed by Uefa.

Spurs will host Dutch side Ajax in the first leg on Tuesday, 30 April, with the second leg in Amsterdam on Wednesday, 8 May.

Liverpool will travel to Barcelona for their first leg on Wednesday, 1 May before hosting the Spanish side in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, 7 May.

The dates will mean changes to Premier League fixtures for both teams.

The Reds are scheduled to to play a Premier League game at Newcastle United at 16:30 BST on Sunday, 7 May – two days before the second leg.

Spurs are meant to be playing at Bournemouth on Monday 6 May, which again is two days before the second leg of their semi-final.