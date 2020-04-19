<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Champions League could make a return in August with the competition to be played from August 7-31.

UEFA are due to present their plans for a return of Europe’s premier competition in the comings days, with meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week with the intention of discussing how to conclude this seasons edition of the cup.

Sky Sport Italia report that the idea is for the Europa and Champions League to return from August 7, but only after the relevant domestic leagues have been completed in the interim.





Juventus could then see their second-leg last 16 Champions League tie against Lyon played on August 7 or 8.

The competition would then continue every three days, working its way through the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the one-off Final.

The semi-finals would be scheduled to play on August 18-19, 21-22 with the Final in Istanbul on August 29.

As a result of the rearranged calendar, the 2020-21 season Champions League group stages would not begin until October 20.