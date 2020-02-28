<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





European football governing body UEFA has congratulated Odion Ighalo after he scored his first goal for Manchester United in Thursday’s Europa League second-leg round of 16 win against Club Brugge.

Ighalo scored in the 34th minute to double United’s lead in his first start.

United went on to win the game 5-0 and progress 6-1 on aggregate.





Commenting on his goal UEFA wrote on their Europa League verified Twitter handle: “Odion Ighalo, First Manchester United start First Manchester United goal.”

United took the lead on 27 minutes through Bruno Fernandes who converted from the penalty spot after Simon Deli handled a goal bound shot.

Other scorers for United were Scott McTominay and Fred who bagged a brace.