UEFA has banned Neymar for three European matches, for his social media outburst following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League defeat to Manchester United.

Neymar, who missed both legs of the last-16 tie in March due to injury, posted an angry message on Instagram after United were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Marcus Rashford converted to send the visitors through to the quarter-finals on away goals with a 3-1 win.

Neymar wrote on Instagram after the match: “This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

“There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go **** yourselves!”

After opening an investigation into the post, UEFA has now decided to suspend the forward for three European matches.

“The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has decided to suspend the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior for three (3) UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible, for insulting match officials,” a statement read.

The decision means Neymar will now miss half of the Champions League group stage next season.