UEFA has dropped its investigation of Manuel Neuer’s rainbow captain’s armband after declaring that the Germany skipper’s decision to wear it is a ‘team symbol of diversity’.

Neuer has worn the armband during Germany’s last two Euro 2020 fixtures to show support for the LGBT+ community during Pride Month, but UEFA launched an investigation to determine whether it could be viewed as a political statement.

Had UEFA determined that the armband was a political statement, Neuer could have been prohibited from wearing it in future games and the German FA (DFB) could have faced a fine for the goalkeeper’s actions.





The DFB announced on Sunday evening that UEFA had dropped its probe and now views the armband as a “good cause”, though European football’s governing body is facing criticism for its decision to launch an investigation in the first place.

A DFB statement read: “UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain’s armband worn by @Manuel_Neuer.

“In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a ‘good cause.’”

Ahead of Germany’s final group game against Hungary on Wednesday, the Mayor of Munich will ask permission from UEFA for the Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours.