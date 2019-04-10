<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

UEFA will wait for the referee’s match report before deciding whether to launch an investigation into the pitch invader during Tottenham’s 1-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

A man dressed all in black took to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch and confronted Fabian Delph before being escorted away by a steward.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino took to the field to try and intervene, while referee Bjorn Kuipers prevented Christian Eriksen from getting involved.

Tottenham could face disciplinary action for failing to keep supporters from entering the field of play, should UEFA decide to investigate.