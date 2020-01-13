<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Watford are closing in on the signing of versatile Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto as a replacement for Isaac Success who is set to leave the clyb this month.

Success has struggled for regular playing time this season and has made just four substitute appearance in the English Premier League.

Pusseto, 24, who can also play as a striker or in an advanced midfield role, is in line to become the Hornets’ first acquisition of the January window according to The Athletic further to reports in Italy.





Pussetto was introduced as a substitute in the 62nd minute of Udinese’s 3-0 victory over Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday– a game in which Watford loanee Ken Sema and former Hornets striker Stefano Okaka both scored – and is expected to complete the move to Vicarage Road in the next few days.

Signed from Argentine side Huracan in 2018 by the fellow Pozzo-owned club, Pussetto has found the net once in 12 Serie A appearances this season.