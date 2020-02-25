William Troost-Ekong returned from injury to help Udinese claim a 0-0 draw against Hellas Verona in a Serie A game on Tuesday evening.

Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong is just one yellow card away from a mandatory one-game suspension in the Italian Serie A.

The Super Eagles centre-back has amassed four yellow cards this season and will miss the next game if he bags a fifth when Udinese takes on Fiorentina.

Fifty three other players currently risk suspension as well according to Transfermarkt Serie A statistics.


Ekong has made 22 Serie A appearances this season helping Udinese to seven league wins and six draws.

But the Zebrette are without a win in their last seven Serie A outings.

He is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad to face Sierra Leone for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

