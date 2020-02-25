<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong is just one yellow card away from a mandatory one-game suspension in the Italian Serie A.

The Super Eagles centre-back has amassed four yellow cards this season and will miss the next game if he bags a fifth when Udinese takes on Fiorentina.

Fifty three other players currently risk suspension as well according to Transfermarkt Serie A statistics.





Ekong has made 22 Serie A appearances this season helping Udinese to seven league wins and six draws.

But the Zebrette are without a win in their last seven Serie A outings.

He is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad to face Sierra Leone for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.