Italian side, Udinese, have completed the signing of Nigeria defender, William Troost-Ekong, from Turkish side, Bursaspor.

Bursaspor announced on Wednesday that they have reached agreement with Udinese for the transfer of the centre-back.

Udinese reportedly offered €3.3m for the defender who turns 25 years old next month.

The centre-back played three games for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“Ekong is a player with an important physical structure. He is good in the air, can defend very well and support the attack as well,” Udinese’s technical director, Daniel Prade told the club’s official website.

“We talk about an aggressive central defender, strong in contrast and with an excellent game reading: a thoughtful, non-instinctive leader who always tries to play the ball, all characteristics that go very well with the game of our coach (Julio Velazquez).

The 24 year old centre-half who was heavily linked with a move to Stade Rennais in France joined Bursaspor from Gent in 2017 for €1m.

He made 32 appearances for the club and scored two goals.