Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has rued his team’s heavy 3-0 defeat to PSG in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Parc des Princes, saying his midfield collapse cost them the match.

Angel di Maria netted brace – in the 14th and 33rd minutes, while Thomas Meunier scored the third goal at the do of 90th minute as Thomas Tuchel’s men completely annihilated Zidanes’ charges.

Gareth Bale had his goal disallowed in the 35th minute for handball. The centre referee Anthony Taylor consulted the VAR to confirm that the ball touched the Welshman’s forearm before he volleyed in his shot.

“We started our game well. We missed a lot of intensity. In the middle, we were beaten in the duels,” Zidane who led Madrid to three back to back Champions League titles said.

“Our first half was good at first, but we were soon overwhelmed by the (PSG) middle, especially by the intensity they put.

“We fished a lot in there. At this level, it is not possible. When we do not put intensity, we are quickly in trouble.

“The second half was not better. Over 90 minutes, we did not create many opportunities. They were better. There is nothing to complain about,” the former France international remarked, admitting Paris Saint-Germain’s superiority on the night.