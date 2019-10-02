<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen will look to open his UEFA Champions League goal account for Lille when they take on Chelsea in their Group H clash today (Wednesday) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Osimhen was caged in Lille’s matchday one clash against Ajax Amsterdam which they lost 3-0.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals in eight league appearances for Les Dogues this season and will be determined to replicate the form in Europe.

Chelsea, who lost their opening day clash 1-0 to Valencia of Spain are expected to parade their Nigerian-born duo, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in the game.

At the Sinobo Stadium, Praha, all eyes will be on Peter Olayinka as his Czech club, Slavia Prague tackle Borrussia Dortmund at home.

Olayinka scored Slavia Prague’s only goal in the 1-1 against Inter Milan in their first group game.

The Nigerian also scored the decisive goal for the side in their 1-0 league win against Mlada Boleslav last Saturday.

Belgian champions, KRC Genk with their Nigerian imports, Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey will be up againsg Napoli at home.