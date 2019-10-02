<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





All eyes will be on Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham later tonight, when Lille hosts Chelsea at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in one of the match day two fixtures in the UEFA Champions League.

The encounter is a game that many soccer-loving Nigerians will want to watch as it provides them an opportunity to see three players of Nigeria decent in action.

Football fans will want to see how Chelsea forward, Abraham, will end a three-match barren run, while Tomori will be monitored to see if he can maintain his no-nonsense defensive approach against the Ligue 1 side.

However, large portion of Nigerians will keep close tabs on the performance of Lille forward, Osimhen against Chelsea defenders.

The 20-year-old currently tops the goalscoring chart in France with six goals, but many will hope to see if he can stand his ground when he comes up against the likes of Christensen, Zouma and Azpilicueta.

As much as the youngster has proven to be the best candidate to succeed Odion Ighalo as Super Eagles hit-man, his performance in today’s encounter will determine whether the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should continue their chase after Abraham’s services to the very end.

Apart from scoring against the Blues, Osimhen’s overall display will be perfectly analysed by many Super Eagles fans to see if chasing after Abraham should be a do-or-die affair.