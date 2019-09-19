<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen believes he and his Lille teammates have learnt useful lessons following their 3-0 in the Champions league by Ajax on Tuesday.

Osimhen, who was in action for the entire duration of the match remained optimistic that hope still lies ahead.

The 20 year apparently not in the mood for long talk after the match simply told his teammates and supporters alike “lesson learned, we move”.

The former VfL Wolfsburg ace had prior to the match revealed that the entire team was on fire during training.

Unfortunately the zeal to pull a win or run away with vital point failed to materialise for the hard fighting Nigerian and his teammates who will now be hoping to remedy the situation when Ajax come visiting.

Business minded Ajax seized control of the battle of Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday as early as the 18th minute with a goal from Quincy Anthon with Álvarez Velázquez and Nicolás Tagliafico increasing the tally in the 50th and 62nd minutes respectively.

Ajax maintained 56 to 44% possession ratios in Tuesday’s match with seven shots on target against five by Lille.

Ajax came into Tuesday’s match fresh from a 4-1 victory over Heerenveen in the Dutch league while Lille on their part had recorded a 2-1 home victory over Angers SCO prior in the French Ligue 1.