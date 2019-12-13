<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has named Uchenna Kanu as the NAIA Women’s Player of the Year for 2019 following a record-breaking year in the United States.​

The Southeastern striker bagged the coveted prize following one of the most decorated collegiate outings in NAIA history, having emerged the all-time career leader with 157 goals and 366 points. ​

The award was decided by the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women’s coaches and three 11-member teams on Wednesday.​​

Before the start of the final year, the striker had finished top scorer with 10 goals as Nigeria won its maiden Wafu Women’s Cup titles in May.​

The 21-year-old also starred at the Women’s World Cup in France as the country reached the Round of 16 for the first time in 20 years.​

On her return to the USA, Kanu who graduates with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Management this month helped Pensacola to win the US Women’s Premier Soccer League title.