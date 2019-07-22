<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In 2018, the Nigeria international scored nine goals in six games in her first season despite her side losing in the final to Seattle Sounders.

To reach this year’s final, the 21-year-old forward scored as Pensacola defeated defending champions Sounders 3-2 to advance on Friday.

On Sunday, last year’s finalists started on the back foot as Mikayla Colohan gave Utah the first-half lead 19 minutes into the encounter.

Two minutes after the restart of the game, Briana Morris cancelled Colohan’s opener to level matters for the southern region outfit.

On the hour mark, Cameroon Tucker recovered Utah’s lead but Ana Paula Silva netted the equaliser six minutes later.

In the 70th minute, Kanu who had missed several chances finally found a breakthrough to put Pensacola in front.

A minute from full time, Utah gained their late comeback through Tucker’s second of the game to drag the tie into extra-time.

Deep inside the overtime, Morris hit her brace of the match to clinch the championship title for Pensacola in the seven-goal thriller.

The victory at the Neal Patterson Stadium means unbeaten Dave Kemp’s ladies are the Women’s Premier Soccer League champions for the first time since 2012.

Following her impressive showing throughout the championship, Kanu was named the most outstanding player of the league for the 2019 season.