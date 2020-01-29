<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons striker Uchenna Kanu has expressed her delight after completing a move from the United States of America to the Spanish Primera Iberdrola side, Sevilla.

The Nigerian youngster has left the United States of America to secure her first professional contract, teaming up with the Red and Whites.

Speaking to the media, Kanu said: “I am very happy to reach a great club like Sevilla FC, which has a great history.”





Sevilla is 11th on the Primera Iberdrola log with 18 points after 17 games and will hope the signing of Kanu will see them finish on a high this term.

Kanu was also the top scorer when Nigeria won 2019 Wafu Women’s Cup and starred at the 2019 Women’s World Cup as the country reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999.