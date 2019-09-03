<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria midfielder Uche Agbo has linked up with Portuguese side, SC Braga, on a one-year loan deal from Belgian outfit, Standard Liege.

Agbo was close to a permanent transfer to another Belgian club, KAA Gent, last month but the move fell through at the last minute.

The 23-year-old joined his former manager at Standard Liege, Ricardo Sa Pinto at the club.

Agbo, who can also play as a defender, spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side, Rayo Vallecano, who were relegated to Spanish Segunda B at the end of the campaign.

He previously had stints with Udinese, Granada and Watford.