Nigeria midfielder Uche Agbo has linked up with Portuguese side, SC Braga, on a one-year loan deal from Belgian outfit, Standard Liege.
Agbo was close to a permanent transfer to another Belgian club, KAA Gent, last month but the move fell through at the last minute.
The 23-year-old joined his former manager at Standard Liege, Ricardo Sa Pinto at the club.
Agbo, who can also play as a defender, spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side, Rayo Vallecano, who were relegated to Spanish Segunda B at the end of the campaign.
He previously had stints with Udinese, Granada and Watford.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]