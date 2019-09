Nigeria midfielder Uche Agbo has linked up with Portuguese side, SC Braga, on a one-year loan deal from Belgian outfit, Standard Liege.

Agbo was close to a permanent transfer to another Belgian club, KAA Gent, last month but the move fell through at the last minute.

The 23-year-old joined his former manager at Standard Liege, Ricardo Sa Pinto at the club.

Agbo, who can also play as a defender, spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side, Rayo Vallecano, who were relegated to Spanish Segunda B at the end of the campaign.

He previously had stints with Udinese, Granada and Watford.