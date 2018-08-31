Former Kano Pillars and Akwa United star Ubong Ekpai has said he is looking forward to play against mighty Real Madrid in the glamorous UEFA Champions League after his Czech club Viktoria Plzen were drawn in the same group with the champions.

Viktoria Plzen are also pitched against Roma and CSKA Moscow in Group G.

They open their Champions League campaign on September 19 at home against CSKA Moscow.

An excited Ekpai said: “I am just eager to play the biggest match of my career, playing against Real Madrid will be memorable.

“I have longed to play in the Champions League and the opportunity has now beckoned and I give God the glory.

“I used to watch the Champions League in Nigeria on television when I was playing in the NPFL, but today am a gladiator of the game in Europe, God is so faithful in my third season playing European competitions.”

He added: “I have played in the Europa League for two years running for two different clubs in the Czech Republic and now we will face Real Madrid in the Champions League.”